Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kiev, has offered Mikheil Saakashvili, the ex-President of Georgia and former Head of Odessa Region State Administration to head the UDAR Party and lead it to the upcoming parliamentary elections. Klitschko made the statement through his official Facebook page.

“I will remain on the position of the leader of the Party, and I offer Mikheil Saakashvili to become the Head of it,” said Klitschko in the video addressing.

Saakashvili will not be able to become a parliamentarian of Verkhovna Rada, as he has not been living in Ukraine for the past 5 years, but he will be allowed to head the party and actively engage in the pre-election campaigns.

Mikheil Saakashvili has recently been granted the Ukrainian citizenship again by the decree of the new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image Source: trust.org

