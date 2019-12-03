BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Nar, the youngest mobile operator in the country, is participating at BakuTel-2019 – the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition. Always excelled with customer-centric steps and novelties, Nar welcomes the visitors at the jubilee exhibition with an interactive stand.

Nar subscribers are entitled to take part in the contest upon downloading Nar+ application which allows to manage the account more easily. The contest will last throughout the exhibition and the winners will be announced at the end of each day. The winners will be awarded with a modern smartphone. Another attracting feature of the stand is the demonstration of interesting activities embodying high quality network of the mobile operator. Thus, every visitor is provided with an opportunity to test virtual reality games in a special closed zone. Moreover, they can also test 4G network speed right at the spot.

Mobile operator invites everyone to visit the Nar stand at BakuTel-2019 taking place on December 3-6 at Baku Expo Center.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97,6% of the country population, providing high-quality service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

