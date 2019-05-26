Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

The development of innovations and financial technologies is a promising direction for the Azerbaijani market, Cristina Doros, Senior Director and Head of Products for CIS & South-Eastern Europe at VISA, told Trend.

“This trend can be observed throughout the CIS region. Using successful global experience in other regions, VISA can, in cooperation with the regulator, provide support to new financial technology players (FinTech) and, together with partners, propose new payment solutions for the market,” she said.

According to Doros, VISA strongly contributes to the development of FinTech and supports this trend in the development of the payments market. Furthermore, she noted, VISA aims to unite the FinTech community and its own resources in several ways.

“By connecting to our network, FinTech companies gain access to our global ecosystem. They can use the VisaNet network to maximize their capabilities. We have all the resources to help FinTech companies accelerate the market entry process with our assets and capabilities,” she stated.

Also, Doros said that VISA recently announced the FinTech Fast Track global program.

“Under this program, VISA allows companies based in the CEMEA region (Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) to accelerate the process of integrating their innovative payment solutions into the global VisaNet network, and also offers a set of adapted technology solutions and opportunities for company growth,” she emphasized.

According to her, the company’s global strategy is to open a network to support a wide range of players who are working on new business opportunities.

