Committing to the tradition, Azercell Telecom this year also supports the “Soyuq Əllər, İsti Ürək” Charity Fair, held from December 1 to January 6 at the Fountains Square by “Nargis Fund”.

As a way of tradition, the amount earned at the charity will be spent on medical treatments and operations of the children suffering from various diseases.

Launched its first 5G speed test at the Fountains Square in Baku last month, Azercell will present to the visitors of this year’s fair, the most advanced and fastest entertainment tool of the modern era – 5G Virtual Games.

So, every guest who comes to the fair can experience the real excitement of the game provided with a fast and reliable connection without any delay. The participants will imagine themselves as one of the many players in the “multiplayer” mode of virtual sports using a special Oculus RIFT kit. All this enjoyment will be possible with the speed of 5G provided by Azercell for the first time in our country.

In addition, Azercell announces a photo contest for everyone visiting “Soyuq Əllər, İsti Ürək” fair under the motto “Rəqəmsal dünyada da həmrəy olaq!” (“Let’s be in solidarity in the digital world!”) in honor of the upcoming New Year and International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.

The contest will be available until January 5, 2020, and the contestants uploading the taken photo under the theme of the competition to Facebook and Instagram pages with Azercell hashtag, will receive valuable gifts from the company.

More information on terms and conditions of the contest is available at: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/musabiqe/

So, anyone visiting the Azercell corner at the “Soyuq Əllər, İsti Ürək” Charity Fair during these cold winter days, can enjoy the fastest modern games, as well as win prizes.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

