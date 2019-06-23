Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Azerbaijani delegation, including Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, First Deputy PM Yagub Eyyubov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, Deputy Secretary General of NOC Azer Aliyev and others have met with members of the national team competing at Minsk 2019 2nd European Games.

At the meeting held in Athletes’ Village, the members of delegation talked to the Azerbaijani athletes and wished them success during the games.

The delegation then viewed conditions created in the Athletes’ Village.

Mayor of the Athletes’ Village, Deputy Education Minister of Belarus Sergey Rudy informed the delegation of the accommodation and the conditions created here for the athletes.

He underlined the Azerbaijani specialists’ contribution to the organization of the Games.

In her interview with the Azerbaijani journalists who are in Belarus to highlight the 2nd European Games, Leyla Aliyeva expressed her hope that the country’s athletes will make achievements at Minsk 2019.

Then a photo was taken.

