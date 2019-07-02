Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

An explosion and a fire has occurred on a tanker in the port of the Petkim petrochemical complex in Aliaga of Turkey’s Izmir province, Trend reports with reference to TRT.

One was killed and 16 were injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.

Reportedly, the explosion has occurred during unloading liquid hydrocarbons from the vessel under Italian flag, chartered by SOCAR Turkey.

story will be updated

