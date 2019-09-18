Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Veronika Hudis performed with a ribbon on the third day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 18.

The program with ribbon was presented under the well-known composition “Blue Eternity” from the repertoire of Muslim Magomayev.

“This is one of the favorite songs in Azerbaijan. I can even say that “Blue eternity” is known all over the world. Performing under this song is an indescribable feeling. We prepared the program with ribbon for about six months,” Hudis said.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source