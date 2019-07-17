The Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, has described cooperation with the Armenian authorities as “fruitful.”

“Within the framework of the fruitful cooperation between the Armenian authorities and the Venice Commission as concerns in particular the ongoing judicial reform, following a meeting between the Minister of Justice and President Buquicchio on 2 July 2019, the Minister has announced that he will request the Commission’s opinion on the draft amendments to the Judicial Code which are currently being prepared in consultation with the Council of Europe, once they are ready,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Venice Commission is composed of independent experts in the field of constitutional law.

