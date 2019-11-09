“In my opinion, Bidzina Ivanishvili has crossed the line, after which he is no longer authorized to rule the country. Stay in this country, build resorts, but Bidzina, you no longer have the right to govern Georgia,” businessman Levan Vasadze addressed Bidzina Ivanishvili, chairman of the Georgian Dream party, from the Vera Garden, where his supporters are gathering to express protest against screening of the first Georgian film about gay love, titled ‘And Then We Danced.’

Vasadze believes that Ivanishvili no longer has the right to stay in politics, as he allowed the movie about gay love to be screened in Georgia, which is against local traditions and values.

Georgian businessman added that he even held a meeting with Chairman of the ruling party, however, he did not specify the content of the meeting.

By Ana Dumbadze

