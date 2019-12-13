BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

A country that supports women entrepreneurs is a country that is developing in all directions, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger told reporters in Baku at the presentation of the accelerator platform for women entrepreneurs, Trend reports from the event.

Litzenberger noted that the US supports all countries in their aspirations for the development of women’s entrepreneurship, adding that he is pleased to participate in a project of professional training on entrepreneurship among women in Azerbaijan.

The US expects to see applications not only from women entrepreneurs, but also from women who express the desire to become entrepreneurs, Litzenberger said.

The ambassador said he expects that as a result of parliamentary elections the US won’t only see new people, but also see more women entrepreneurs among the MPs.

A presentation of accelerator program project for women entrepreneurs is taking place in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

