US State Secretary Michael Pompeo has congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on becoming the Prime Minister of Georgia.

He has sent a congratulatory letter to the new PM, emphasizing the importance of deepening bilateral relations within the framework of the US-Georgia Charter on Strategic Partnership.

“Looking forward to working with you to further advance our bilateral relationship in the spheres of democracy and governance, economic and trade cooperation, defense and security cooperation,” reads the letter.

Pompeo has reaffirmed the US support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

Gakharia officially took the post of the Prime Minister on September 8, replacing Mamuka Bakhtadze.

