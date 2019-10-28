On 27 October US Special Forces conducted an operation in North-Western Syria and announced that the notorious ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” declared Trump this morning from the White House.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump said, calling the ISIS leader’s removal “the top national security priority of my administration.”

The liquidation of Baghdadi marks the culmination of a years-long search to find one of the most wanted terrorists in the world and the man who declared a supposed Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

“He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place,” Trump said, the ISIS leader “spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.” Trump additionally described Baghdadi’s death in detail as he was “crying, whimpering, screaming, and bringing three kids with him. To die. Certain death.”

“Last night was a great night for the United States and for the world,” concluded Trump.

The international community also responded to the events. While the Russians questioned the authenticity of the body mutilated by the blast, the Americans confirmed with the DNA sample that it was indeed al-Baghdadi. The Iranian government also reacted to the operation, the government’s press speaker has said – “The death of al-Baghdadi won’t end ISIS and its ideology, which was created and advanced by the regional oil dollars.”

By Beka Alexishvili

