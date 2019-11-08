US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo spoke about threats coming from ‘Russia, China and Iran’ at the 30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“Western, free nations have a responsibility to deter threats to our people from governments like China, Russia and Iran” Mr. Pompeo said, speaking just a few meters away from where the Wall ran past the German capital’s world-famous Brandenburg Gate.

“The US and its allies should “defend what was so hard-won… in 1989 and recognize we are in a competition of values with unfree nations,” he added.

Pompeo also emphasized on the North-Atlantic Alliance and remarked that NATO needs to “grow and change [or] NATO could become ineffective or obsolete”. The comments are directed at Macron’s yesterday’s statement where he dubbed NATO as suffering a “brain dead” situation due to a lack of coordination between Europe and Washington.

