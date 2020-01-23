BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

The signing of documents on the opening of an affiliate regional center of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Azerbaijan is a very significant achievement that brings the country to a completely different level, Provost and Academic Vice President, Associate Professor of Political Science at Assumption College, Ph.D. Greg Weiner told Trend.

Weiner stressed that Azerbaijan is one of the most stable and politically predictable countries in the region and the opening of the WEF regional center in Azerbaijan will strengthen the country’s leadership.

“Moreover, this will give Azerbaijan an additional impetus in the process of attracting investments,” Weiner added. “Of course, this is a very big breakthrough for Azerbaijan in the field of integration into the international economic system.”

“The signing of such documents demonstrates a high level of confidence in Baku and as a result, the international investment community will be much more benevolent towards Azerbaijan and will invest money in the country more confidently,” the political analyst added.

“Azerbaijan, being a leader in the region, may assume responsibility to help other countries to develop,” Weiner said. “The opening of the WEF regional center in Azerbaijan will give a big impetus to the development of the non-oil sector.”

“The WEF will attract investments in Azerbaijan, which will have a beneficial effect in almost all spheres of the non-oil sector, and especially in tourism sector,” Weiner said. “In short, the WEF will open up great opportunities for Azerbaijan.”

The WEF affiliated regional center will open in Azerbaijan. The corresponding protocol of intent was signed during a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and WEF President Borge Brende. Azerbaijan is one of the first countries which signed this important document with the Davos Forum.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that such centers are created in few countries. Their main goal is to realize the opportunities which stipulated the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

