As Trump ordered the US army to leave Syria, discussions are enduring on where to place these soldiers.

It’s possible that the troops leaving Syria could be sent to Georgia and become an “over the horizon” force to respond rapidly if ISIS reorganizes, Luke Coffey, American political advisor and U.S. Army veteran, states.

“USA could use old Russian base at Akhalkalaki which is only 460 miles (740km) from Raqqa. Georgia more dependable than Iraq right now,” Luke Coffey has tweeted.

By Beka Alexishvili

