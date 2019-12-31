US Embassy Tbilisi has published a video clip on their Facebook page, congratulating Georgia on the coming New Year of 2020. In the two-minute-long video, Chargé d’Affaires

Elizabeth Rood and other employees of the US Embassy to Georgia play Giya Kancheli’s ‘She is Here’ on the piano. When the video gets close to wrapping up, the subtitles read in Georgian: “the big family of the US Embassy to Georgia wishes Georgia a happy New Year. Special thanks to the family of Giya Kancheli. We thank the students of Freiburg and Tbilisi Conservatories of Music Tinatin Koberidze and Salome Goderdzishvili.” See the video here. By Nini Dakhundaridze

