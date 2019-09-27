U.S. Embassy to Tbilisi welcomes the recent meeting between Georgian and Russian Foreign Ministers David Zalkaliani and Sergey Lavrov, facilitated by Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held for the first time after the suspension of diplomatic ties since August 2008 War.

“We support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urge Russia to end its illegal occupation and decrease tensions” – reads the statement released by the Embassy in the social network.

Georgian Foreign Minister with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting was held at the initiative and through the mediation of the Swiss Confederation.

The ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional security issues.

“At the meeting, the Georgian side raised the issue of de-occupation of its regions. Conversations also included the security situation and the recent developments in Georgia’s occupied territories, as well as problematic issues in the relations between Georgia and Russia”, – Georgian MFA reported.

By Ana Dumbadze

