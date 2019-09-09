Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Baku American Center are pleased to announce the official opening of English Language Week, an annual week-long celebration of the English language.

From September 9 until September 13, 100 English-language teachers from across Azerbaijan will gather at the American Center to participate in a series of events that will help them adapt their lessons to emphasize building practical communications skills.

Some of the techniques they will learn include how to effectively deploy video lectures in their curricula, how to meaningfully integrate social media into the classroom, and other methods of harnessing technology to engage contemporary learners.

Interested teachers are invited to attend a public lecture on September 12 at 15:00.

For more details about English Language Week, visit the Baku American Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bakuamericancenter/

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source