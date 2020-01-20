US Congressman Markwayne Mullin addresses the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia with an open letter.

The US congressman is concerned about “Georgia’s continued decline from democratic values and associated decay of its economic prosperity”.

“As a member of Congress, I am writing today because of my increasing concern regarding Georgia’s continued decline from democratic values and associated decay of its economic prosperity.

With that in mind, I join my colleagues in Congress, who represent the Georgia Caucus, Chairmen Adam Kinzinger and Garry Connolly, in their letter to you of December 13, 2019, that highlighted concern over to forego promised democratic reforms, as well as reports of violence against the associated peaceful protests.

Despite Georgia’s progress since declaring its independence in 1991, recent years have revealed a continued negative trend in democratic and free-market economic indicators that have not gone unnoticed in the United States.

The result is that foreign direct investment in Georgia is on the decline because US and European business interests have been subjected to harassment and expropriation attacks. A notable example of this is the oil and gas company from Houston, Texas, Frontera Resources. Moreover, the US social media Facebook has announced that it recently shut down an extensive network of accounts linked to the ruling Georgian Dream party, that were found to advance “coordinated inauthentic behavior” in order to crush opposition views in Georgia and advance anti-Western sentiments, especially towards the United States.

This deteriorating environment has resulted in both the House of Senate passing and the President of the United States signing into law, two consecutive annual appropriation bills for 2019 and 2020 that have addressed regarding Georgia’s government’s progressively antagonistic actions against democratic values, free-market principles and American business interests. For the first time in Georgia’s modern history, your country has been cast in negative and cautionary light with respect to appropriations from the US government.

Because of the negative trend I’ve described and in an attempt to encourage a reversal the voice of concern and calls for consideration of sanctions and other penalties are increasing. I have joined this call for reform by introducing the Georgia Fair Business Practices Sanctions Act earlier this year in the US House of Representatives,” the letter published by US congressman on Twitter reads.

Markwayne Mullin expresses hope that the Georgian government will halt aggressive actions against US companies.

“While it is my hope that Georgia will continue to be the strategic partner of the US for many years to come. I also hope that your government will halt aggressive actions against US companies and act quickly on the increasing warning signs that represent a threat to the democracy and economic prosperity that the Georgian people deserve so much”, he added.

By Ana Dumbadze

