Georgia Defense and Security Conference (GDSC) is being held in Batumi, Adjara region on November 6-7.

The Defense and Security Conference has been a unique form in the region for the last 13 years where challenges to the Euro-Atlantic security and regional stability are discussed. The 13th conference of its kind is being hosted by the Hilton Hotel in Batumi.

High-ranking Georgian and foreign politicians, military experts and representatives of civil society, mass media and academic circles are taking part in the conference. One of these foreign politicians include Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who effortlessly advocates for Georgia.

‘Georgia Support Act is the opportunity to impose sanctions against those persons who are involved in occupation’ – states Adam Kinzinger, Congressman of the Republican Party and Co-Chair of Group of Georgia’s Friends. He is attending the 13th Georgia Defense and Security Conference (GDSC) in Batumi.

“We have recently approved Georgia Support Act. It was my initiative. There is a big chance that it is backed in the Senate and the White House. We are glad. This means that the U.S. does not recognize Georgia’s occupation by Russia and supports freedom of Georgia and Georgian people to elect its government and end the occupation. . . Republicans and Democrats disagree in many things, but we are united when it has to do with Georgia,” Kinzinger said.

The US House of Representatives unanimously and collectively ratified a bipartisan Georgia Support Act on October 22. The document will be submitted to the Senate and then to the White House for the US President for signing, after which it will be implemented.

The cross-party act highlights the strong support of the US to ‘Georgia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity’ and it further starts the imposition of sanctions against individuals who infringe human rights across Georgia’s occupied regions. The bill underscores US-Georgia collaboration in defense and security spheres and calls on the ‘Congress for taking active steps for the introduction of negotiations for signing a free trade agreement (FTA) between the U.S. and Georgia.

The bill also backs Georgia’s objective to become incorporated into the Euro-Atlantic and European structures and the right of Georgian citizens to freely determine their future by selecting ‘foreign and security policies’ autonomously.

By Beka Alexishvili

