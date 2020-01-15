BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

The parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, will make a great contribution to strengthening democratic institutions in Azerbaijan, US journalist, political analyst Peter Tase told the Elections 2020 Independent Media Center.

“The electoral system has been organized at the highest level in Azerbaijan,” the analyst added, Trend reports on Jan. 15.

“A tolerant environment, the equal conditions for representatives of all peoples and religions created in Azerbaijan have always been cited as an example for other countries,” Tase said. “The conditions for holding democratic elections, institutional reporting and a perfect legislative framework will allow holding transparent and fair elections.”

“The experience shows that every election serves to strengthen democratic standards,” the analyst said. “I hope that during the elections to be held on February 9, people will effectively take advantage of the created transparent, democratic environment, and these elections will increase Azerbaijan’s credibility both in the region and in the international arena.”

