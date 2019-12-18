BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

On Dec. 17, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger visited Azerbaijan’s Salyan region, where he met with Sevindik Hatamov, head of Salyan District Executive Authority, explored Shirvan National Park, and visited the Salyan American Corner to meet with local students.

While at Shirvan National Park, the ambassador was impressed to learn that the park is home to rare species such as Goitered Gazelles, listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan, and the beautiful flamingos which migrate to spend the winter and nest in the marshy areas of the park.

The ambassador noted the importance of protecting flora and fauna, for its own sake and also as part of Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy and develop tourism opportunities, and praised the National Park’s role in this mission.

Ambassador Litzenberger also visited the Salyan American Corner, located at the Salyan Central Library, where he met with primary and high school children from the area.

During their conversation, conducted in English, the children had a chance to ask the Ambassador questions about the United States, and differences and similarities between the two countries.

The American Corner Program, which includes the flagship Baku American Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and regional American Corners in Ganja, Kurdemir, Khachmaz and Salyan, is an excellent resource for Azerbaijanis looking to improve their English, to access information about the United States, to learn more about educational and exchange opportunities, and to participate in innovative high-tech projects at each corner’s Maker Space.

The American Corners offer lectures, conversation clubs, and a variety of other activities, as well as free internet and computer access for everyone in the community.

For more information about the Salyan American Center, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SalyanAC/ or contact the US Embassy’s Information Center at 488 3300, x3617.

