Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Some 25 squirrels have been released into a green area in a campus of ADA University as part of IDEA Public Union`s Urban Ecology Project. The Urban Ecology project is aimed at protecting and restoring urban ecosystems and preserving the fauna species once widespread in the past.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source