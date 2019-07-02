Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continued its work in Baku with speeches delivered by representatives of the participating countries, Trend reports on July 2.

The session participants are discussing a report on strengthening the dialogue between participating countries and advisory groups.

Chairman of the session’s organizing committee, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev spoke about the report to be discussed, urging everyone to actively participate.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Norway, Tanzania, Indonesia, Bahrain, Brazil, Hungary, Kuwait, Guatemala, Tunisia, Australia, China and other countries spoke on the submitted report. It was noted that such reports are important for fostering the dialogue.

The speakers also told about the work carried out in recent years by the World Heritage Committee and the projects being implemented to preserve the cultural heritage in the world.

The session continues its work with discussions.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

