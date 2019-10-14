Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

An article of the co-authors: the fourth year students of the “World Economy” major, UNEC School of Economics Nigar Bakirova, Mehin Amiraslanova, and Narmin Eynizade, entitled “Determinants of housing prices in Baku: empirical analyses” has been published in Q2 Category journal that is included in the Scopus database. The research work was carried under the guidance and co-authorship of Khatai Aliyev, director of UNEC Center for Empirical Studies, lecturer of the department of “International Economics” (English).

Each of the three students earned a prize of 375 manat in accordance with “Rules for awarding UNEC employees whose works are published in prestigious scientific publications” approved for the purpose of encouraging research activities of masters and students of UNEC.

It has to be noted, that depending on the impact level, UNEC bachelors and masters can earn up to 4,000 manats per article published in prestigious journals according to “Rules for awarding UNEC employees whose works are published in prestigious scientific publications” and to the decision of the Scientific Council to apply these rules to undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students of UNEC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source