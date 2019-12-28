Louisa Vinton, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Georgia participated in the 60 Seconds Challenge, where she listed all of the UNDP accomplishments in 2019. Though Mrs. Vinton mentioned at the commencement of the video that 60 seconds is a very short timeframe to list annual achievements, she still managed to include the most important ones yet.

“We launched a 74-million-dollar program to prevent floods and other climate-driven disasters all across Georgia.

I got to meet Beglar the hippopotamus – who is our mascot in that effort.

We worked with the Public Service Hall and other public facilities to ensure full access for persons with disabilities.

We worked with the Parliament to ensure that it has the proper rules of order to exercise its new oversight functions.

We supported reforms to ensure that Georgia has an impartial and professional civil service.

We worked with civil society organizations to improve the welfare of thousands of people living in conflict-affected areas.

We published a landmark human rights report that summarizes Georgia’s achievements but also its challenges to date.

We stood up for human rights and defended the rights of the LGBTIQ community.

We proved that Georgian women are already standout leaders in science, technology and engineering.

We trained 1400 people in new vocation so that they have opportunities outside agriculture.

We helped the Government define its new seven-year strategy for agriculture and rural development.

We improved the financing for twelve national parks and other protected areas.

We helped the Government develop a new mountain strategy that will assist 300,000 high mountain dwellers.

And we went to those mountains in Ambrolauri where we organized an enormous Sustainable Development Goals festival to show how determined we are that no one is left behind in Georgia’s development.” Louisa Vinton reports in her video address.

By B.Alexishvili

