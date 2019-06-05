On June 4, within the framework of the 73rd session, the UN General Assembly adopted the Resolution with the name “Status of Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia and the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Georgia”, initiated by Georgia and for the first time, co-sponsored by 44 states.

The Resolution condemns the forced demographic changes in the regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia), currently occupied by Russia, and accentuates the rights of internally displaced persons and refugees to a safe and dignified return to their places of origin, regardless their ethnicity. The document also strongly emphasizes on the need protect the property rights of displaced individuals.

The Resolution also has a practical significance, as it instructs the UN Secretary-General to prepare an annual report on the situation of internally displaced persons residing in Georgia as well as on the implementation of this resolution. In addition, the document calls upon the participants of the Geneva International Discussions to strengthen their efforts to ensure security and human rights protection in the occupied regions, which in turn will facilitate the return of IDPs and refugees to their homes.

At the presentation of the Resolution, the Permanent Representative of Georgia to the United Nations, H.E. Kakha Imandze briefed about the current situation in the occupied territories of Georgia and outlined the challenges the residents of the regions have to face.

“Ambassador also stressed that it is heartbreaking to see the Secretary-General’s latest report referring to “tragic loss of life” of the Georgian IDPs while in detention by the occupying power. Such cases are far too often and far too many: Basharuli, Otkhozoria, Tatunashvili, Kvaratskhelia,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has expressed its sincere gratitude to all states that have supported and co-sponsored the resolution on the right of return of the IDPs and refugees and thereby once again expressed their solidarity to each and every forcibly displaced person. The resolution was passed by a vote of 79 in favor, 15 against, and 57 abstentions.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

