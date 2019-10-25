BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement will open a new stage in the organization’s work, according to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ appeal addressed to the participants of the 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

Guterres congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and stressed that this organization makes an important contribution to the UN.

The UN secretary general emphasized that the world needs such platforms through which regional and international organizations may cooperate.

“The stability is very important to prevent conflicts,” Guterres said. “Today, competition in the world for resources creates instability. To ensure stability, such organizations as the Non-Aligned Movement are required.”

The 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states is being held in Baku on October 25-26. Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of the countries.

