Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the implementation of oil and gas contracts, UK’s ambassador to Baku James Sharp said.

Sharp made the remarks in Baku at the meeting with President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, Trend reports on Sept. 13 referring to SOCAR.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of cooperation with SOCAR, adding that this cooperation plays an important role in strengthening relations between the countries.

In turn, Abdullayev spoke about the projects being implemented jointly with UK’s company BP, stressing that both companies adhere to the same values ​​and strategic vision.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. The company manages big offshore oil and gas assets in Azerbaijan. BP is the operator of such fields as Shah Deniz, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula, Shafag-Asiman, Gobustan.

