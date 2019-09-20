Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Ukrainian gymnast Khrystyna Pohranychna, after her performance in the all-around final of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, told Trend that it was her first World Championship and she was very lucky to be accepted into the national team.

“I performed the program well. There was one drop in the club exercise, then I could pull myself together. You must always fight to the end, because you don’t know how your opponents will perform,” the Ukrainian gymnast said.

Pohranychna added that she liked performing in the National Gymnastics Arena, where very good conditions have been created for gymnasts.

“The hall in Baku is large, it is comfortable to perform here. The gymnastics arena is very spacious with high ceilings. All necessary conditions are created,” she said.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

