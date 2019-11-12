BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko is expected to visit Azerbaijan in December, 2019, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev said, Trend reports.

“As part of the recent meeting of foreign ministers in Stockholm in connection with the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko. Mammadyarov invited the Ukrainian foreign minister to Azerbaijan,” Khudiyev said. “The visit to Baku is scheduled for December. It will lay the groundwork for the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan.”

