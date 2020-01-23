BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of the countries that attach great importance to the environmental issues and the efficient use of natural resources, Ukrainian ecology expert, Development director at the “Environment – People – Law” international charity organization Наnna Khomechko told Trend.

“Ukraine is watching the process of Azerbaijan’s implementation of all kinds of programs to preserve the environment at the state level,” Khomechko said.

“We see that the president together with his family is implementing the projects aimed at improving the environmental situation in Azerbaijan,” Khomechko added. “This testifies to the fact that the Azerbaijani leadership constantly pays attention to such issues as environmental protection and the efficient use of natural resources.”

“In almost all his speeches, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev focuses on expanding the possibilities of using alternative energy sources,” the expert said. “As far as I know, this is even included in the priority spheres of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development. Of course, state support creates great opportunities for fruitful work which is carried out by the relevant bodies to improve the environment and this is inspiring.”

Khomechko reminded that today Azerbaijan supports all relevant international conventions on environmental protection.

“Holding large-scale international events in the field of ecology undoubtedly positively affects ensuring Azerbaijan’s environmental safety,” Khomechko said. “This helps to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life of the population. Baku is the center of the region, where various events are held with enviable constancy. No doubt that as a result of the events which are already being carried out and will be held, the environmental situation in Azerbaijan is improving.”

However, in order to live in a healthy environment, Azerbaijan’s population itself should also make efforts, the expert noted.

“The society should help and actively participate in government projects for the sake of improving the environment,” Khomechko added. “The level of environmental awareness of citizens is a reflection of the priority of the environmental component in public policy.”

She believes that unlike other countries of the post-Soviet space, Azerbaijan makes invaluable contribution to the fight against climate change.

Also, Azerbaijan is ahead of many countries in reducing carbon emissions, Khomechko said.

“Azerbaijan, unlike many states, is trying to maintain balance between economic growth and preserving the environment,” the expert added. “In addition, the state is implementing programs to improve the environmental awareness of citizens. This is of great importance for the European integration process in Azerbaijan.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source