On November 19, Ukraine’s Supreme Court declared the expulsion of Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Poland (on February 12, 2018) legal. Ukrainian media has presented a report on the subject.

Georgia’s Former President thought his expulsion, as demanded and agreed upon by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Migration Service of Ukraine, and the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, unlawful. “The Supreme Court left the decision in the hands of the courts of previous instances, which were denied by M. Saakashvili…The Supreme Court has rejected a cassation complaint from Mikheil Saakashvili,” the report reads.

Saakashvili acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2015. He was appointed the chairman of the Odesa Regional State Administration. Saakashvili tendered his resignation in the autumn of 2016, and on July 26, 2017, President Petro Poroshenko stripped him of Ukrainian citizenship.

The law enforcing bodies charged Saakashvili for receiving half a million dollars from Serhiy Kurchenko (a runaway Ukrainian businessman now based in Russia) in exchange for organizing protests. In May 2019, Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky restored Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship. By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: Euronews.

