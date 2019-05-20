The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman announced about his resignation on May 20, when the inauguration ceremony of the new President Volodymyr Zelensky took place.

He said he will submit his resignation letter on May 22 after the scheduled meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

On his inauguration day, Zelenskiy announced he will dissolve the parliament and schedule an early election in two months. He also called for the government to resign.

In his resignation speech, Groysman said that he suggested to the new president to cooperate “in order to make Ukraine stronger,” but “the president chose a different path.”

KyivPost reports that Groysman joins several other high-profile officials who decided to leave office along with the ex-President Petro Poroshenko. Chief of the State Security Service Vasyl Hrytsak, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin submitted their resignations earlier.

Groysman has led the government since April 2016 and is preparing to run for parliament in the upcoming election. He said he was planning on starting a new party.

By Thea Morrison

source