A comedian with no political experience has won the most votes in the first round of Ukraine’s presidential elections, early results indicate, according to the BBC.

With half the ballots counted, Volodymyr Zelenskiy – who plays the president on TV – got about 30%, with current leader Petro Poroshenko on 16% on Sunday, March 31.

The two – who have expressed largely pro-EU opinions – are set to take part in a run-off election next month.

Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko appears to have been eliminated.

The interior ministry says hundreds of electoral violations have been reported, but foreign observers say the vote appeared to be mainly smooth.

A total of 39 candidates were on the ballot paper. With none receiving more than 50%, the top two will go forward to the run-off on 21 April.

The Ukrainian president has significant powers over security, defence and foreign policy, in a system described as semi-presidential.

