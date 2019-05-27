Union of European Football Associations, UEFA prohibited Arsenal football club to organize any promotional campaigns in support to the club and the midfielder of Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Baku.

“The players were going to train in shirts with Mkhitaryan’s surname on them, but UEFA prohibited the club to organize such a campaign”, Daily Mail reports.

The players of London’s Arsenal football club hence will not be able to organize a campaign supporting the midfielder of the Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan before Europe League final writes Daily Mail.

It is also reported that according to the rules, the outfit in which the players would train or celebrate the victory needs to be approved by UEFA in advance in order to avoid any confrontations.

London Arsenal football club officially announced that the midfielder of the club and the Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be traveling to Baku for the Europe League final game against Chelsea. “With great regret, we announce that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be traveling to the UEFA Europe League final game”. We observed in detail all the possible options of Henrikh’s participation in the game, however after discussing them with Henrikh and his family, we came to the conclusion that he will not participate in the outgoing game of our team”, reads Arsenal’s announcement. Amnesty International human rights organization earlier spread an announcement in which discussed the decision of organizing UEFA Europe League final in Baku and the situation regarding the midfielder of Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

