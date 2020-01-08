President of UEFA Aleksander Čeferin has congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on his election as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.

“What a pleasure it is that one of my first letters this year is to present my sincere congratulations to you on your election as President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA),” Čeferin said.

The new role, Čeferin said, will bring Meliksetyan much joy and a great many challenges.

“Your natural curiosity and high expectations, both essential to your former career in sports media, and your deep love of football will certainly help you explore and open up exciting opportunities ahead,” Čeferin added.

Melikbekyan served as the Secretary General of the Football Federation before his election as FFA President in December 2019.

Former FFA President, ex-Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan submitted his resignation in late November, with the Executive Committee following suit almost immediately.

Vanetsyan’s resignation came amid tensions surrounding the dire performance of the national squad, but the former NSS chief said he resigned to pave the way for the improvement of the Armenian football.

