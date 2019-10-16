UEFA Vice-President Michele Uva has confirmed they will consider calls to relocate the Champions League Final from Istanbul, but “we cannot replace the UN,” Football Italia reports.

The petitions are growing after Turkey started its operation against Kurds across the Syrian border, particularly as players have been making military salutes after their Euro 2020 qualifiers over the last week.

Some players were criticised for publicly backing the government’s actions, while German club St Pauli even went so far as to terminate midfielder Cenk Sahin’s contract.

This is all building up to calls for the 2020 Champions League Final, currently set to be played in Istanbul, to be reassigned, if nothing else due to security concerns.

“We will play our part in full respect of the autonomy and independence of sport, but we certainly cannot replace the UN, EU, States, diplomacies, ambassadors and other political institutions,” UEFA VP Uva told Tuttomercatoweb.

“After that, UEFA decisions are made in conjunction with the UEFA Executive Committee and the President.”

