The United States will provide addition $8.6 million for the improvement of electoral processes in Armenia, raising the total amount of financial support to $35.1 million.

A corresponding draft bill was approved by the government on Thursday, June 27.

Additional assistance will be primarily focused on securing transparency of the electoral process, accountability and effectiveness, strengthening electoral administration and electoral legislation, voter education, promoting civic involvement in electoral processes, boosting effective strategic communication campaigns and public contacts, and strengthening voter ties with the parliament.

