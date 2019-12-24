The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus stated on December 23 that “we urge the Georgian government to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias.”

Spokesperson Ortagus also noted that “the United States supports a secure, prosperous, and democratic Georgia,” adding that “we commend the recent progress made on the fourth wave of judicial reform.”

The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson also stated that the U.S. supports “the ongoing dialogue between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition parties on electoral reform.”

“The United States will continue to work with its strategic partner Georgia to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions,” Spokesperson Ortagus concluded.

By Ana Dumbadze

source