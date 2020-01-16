The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday, January 15 to send the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven House Democrats who will serve as the “managers” in the trial, which is set to start next week, NBC News reports.

The measure passed 228-193, with one Democrat opposing the resolution — Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, who also voted last month against both articles of impeachment.

The two articles, charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, were signed by Pelosi at a historic engrossment ceremony Wednesday evening and then hand-delivered to the Senate in a procession through the Capitol that was led by the House clerk and sergeant-at-arms and included the House managers.

“Today, we will make history, when we walk down — when the managers walk down the hall, [they’ll] cross a threshold in history, delivering articles of impeachment against the president of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House,” Pelosi said during the ceremony in the Rayburn room across from the House chamber.

The House managers who will prosecute the case against the president in the Senate are: Reps. Adam Schiff of California, who will be the lead manager; Jerry Nadler of New York; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Jason Crow of Colorado; Zoe Lofgren of California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

source