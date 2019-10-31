Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, who is paying a working visit to the United States, delivered a speech as the keynote speaker at an event in the U.S. Congress dedicated to the independence of Artsakh.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Armenia and the Permanent Representation of Artsakh to the United States, as well as the Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian Assembly of America.

The Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to the Congressmen present at the event for supporting the Resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923 adopted by the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress the day before.

In his speech, Masis Mayilian touched upon the processes of state-building and international recognition of Artsakh and expansion of its international cooperation, as well as the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

Congressmen speaking at the event reaffirmed their determination to continue to contribute to strengthening the security of Artsakh and its international recognition.

Congressmen Brad Sherman and Frank Pallone solemnly handed to the head of the delegation of Artsakh, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian a copy of the U.S. House of Representatives’ H.Res.296 Resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

Ambassador of Armenia to the USA Varuzhan Nersesyan, as well as representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America and Armenian Assembly of America also delivered speeches at the event.

