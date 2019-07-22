Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Two matches among men’s and women’s volleyball teams have played out their games within the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF), Trend reports on July 22.

The Belarus and Russian men’s volleyball teams competed during the first match in the Sports and Health Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Russian team won all the sets (25:20, 25:21, 25:20).

The Romanian and Bulgarian women’s volleyball teams competed during the first match organized in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Center. Romania defeated Bulgaria with a score of 3:1 (25:23, 25:18, 16:25, 25:12).

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. The athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

