Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 8.682 billion manats in January-July 2019, which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on Aug. 20.
The volume of state securities market was 7.585 billion manats (15.3 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 31.883 million manats (2.4 times decrease).
Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:
Market segments
Jan.-July 2019
Jan.-July 2018
Volume of transactions, AZN
Number of deals
Volume of transactions, AZN
Number of deals
I. State Securities Market
7,585,217,194.86
1,241
6,577,612,770.36
919
State bonds of finance ministry
630,172,347.29
493
556,425,453.67
344
Initial placement
408,958,092.23
204
453,162,160.16
192
Secondary market
221,214,255.06
289
103,263,293.51
152
Notes (Central Bank)
6,955,044,847.57
748
6,021,187,316.69
575
Initial placement
6,747,041,009.81
708
6,021,187,316.69
575
Secondary market
208,003,837.76
40
0
0
II. Market of shares
4,174,596.76
1,016
102,601,914.03
977
Initial placement
300,000.00
2
60,200,000.00
3
Secondary market
1,174,596.76
1,014
42,401,914.03
974
III. Debt securities market
404,588,222.52
356
405,301,600.51
594
Initial placement of mortgage bonds
60,456,747.10
11
115,446,247.46
19
Secondary placement of mortgage bonds
312,248,603.45
18
213,170,442.28
28
Other corporate bonds (initial placement)
4,000,000.00
10
5,000,000.00
11
Other corporate bonds (secondary market)
27,883,141.97
317
71,684,910.80
536
IV. REPO transactions
437 802 193.30
244
466 160 077.20
220
REPO transactions of the Central Bank
338,329,325.36
47
179,856,001.43
18
Other REPO transactions
346,235,699,77
280
323,102,825.66
243
Total
8,682,804,171.65
2,940
7,588,475,112
2,751
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)
