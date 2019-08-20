Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 8.682 billion manats in January-July 2019, which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on Aug. 20.

The volume of state securities market was 7.585 billion manats (15.3 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 31.883 million manats (2.4 times decrease).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments

Jan.-July 2019

Jan.-July 2018

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

7,585,217,194.86

1,241

6,577,612,770.36

919

State bonds of finance ministry

630,172,347.29

493

556,425,453.67

344

Initial placement

408,958,092.23

204

453,162,160.16

192

Secondary market

221,214,255.06

289

103,263,293.51

152

Notes (Central Bank)

6,955,044,847.57

748

6,021,187,316.69

575

Initial placement

6,747,041,009.81

708

6,021,187,316.69

575

Secondary market

208,003,837.76

40

0

0

II. Market of shares

4,174,596.76

1,016

102,601,914.03

977

Initial placement

300,000.00

2

60,200,000.00

3

Secondary market

1,174,596.76

1,014

42,401,914.03

974

III. Debt securities market

404,588,222.52

356

405,301,600.51

594

Initial placement of mortgage bonds

60,456,747.10

11

115,446,247.46

19

Secondary placement of mortgage bonds

312,248,603.45

18

213,170,442.28

28

Other corporate bonds (initial placement)

4,000,000.00

10

5,000,000.00

11

Other corporate bonds (secondary market)

27,883,141.97

317

71,684,910.80

536

IV. REPO transactions

437 802 193.30

244

466 160 077.20

220

REPO transactions of the Central Bank

338,329,325.36

47

179,856,001.43

18

Other REPO transactions

346,235,699,77

280

323,102,825.66

243

Total

8,682,804,171.65

2,940

7,588,475,112

2,751

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)

