Turkey’s August 30 Victory Day was celebrated at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Political Issues Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, representatives of the diplomatic corps and other political and public figures.

Turkish Ambassador Ozoral read a congratulatory letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of August 30 Victory Day.

The Victory Day marks the suppression of the plans for the division of the Ottoman state between the occupying countries after its defeat in the First World War.

