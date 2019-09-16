Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay has today ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept.16

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish Vice President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Vice President Fuat Oktay was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

