Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The military personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Turkey, involved in the Azerbaijani-Turkish live-firing joint tactical exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood – 2019” to be held on June 7-11 arrived in Nakhchivan.

In this regard, a solemn welcoming ceremony took place in the military unit of the Combined-Arms Army.

