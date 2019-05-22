Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and through you to the whole people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national day, the Republic Day,” President Erdogan said.

“The great success that the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan has gained in all areas since the restoration of its independence is a source of pride for Turkey too,” he added. “Thanks to your far-sighted leadership, we are absolutely confident that Azerbaijan will continue to multiply these achievements.”

“I would like to reaffirm our determination to further strengthen our strategic relationship, which is expanding under “one nation, two states” slogan,” the Turkish president stressed. “I sincerely believe that our future close cooperation will make a significant contribution to peace, prosperity and stability in and beyond our region.”

“Taking the opportunity, once again I would like to wish Your Excellency the best of health and happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity,” he said.

