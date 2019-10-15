Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has today completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Erdogan was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source