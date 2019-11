BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

A delegation of the Turkish Naval Forces that is in Baku, has visited the headquarters of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Nov. 21.

During the meeting of the delegations, issues of cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries were discussed, as well as the importance of sharing experience was emphasized.

source